Kamloops Ribfest plans to expand vegan and vegetarian options

Photo: Castanet

Organizers are planning to expand vegan and vegetarian options this summer at Ribfest to make the popular event more inclusive.

Bryce Herman told Castanet Kamloops that vegan and vegetarian options have been offered in some form at the event for about six years, but he's hoping to see more when the ribbers return to Riverside Park in August.

Herman said organizers are hoping to have a vegan food truck at this year's event. He said the details are still being ironed out with the city.

“Rib Fest is really meant to be a community wide event—we want everybody to feel comfortable,” Herman said.

“The whole concept of Ribfest is really to make it as inclusive as possible. From food to entertainment, all of that.”

Ribfest will begin on Aug. 11 and run through Aug. 13 in Riverside Park.