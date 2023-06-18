Drunk driver who passed out on Barnhartvale Road fined $2K, banned from driving

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who was more than three times the legal blood-alcohol limit when he passed out behind the wheel of his truck on Barnhartvale Road has been fined $2,000 and issued a one-year driving prohibition.

Rodney William Tyreman, 52, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday to one count of impaired driving.

Court heard residents living in the 6000-block of Barnhartvale Road noticed a black Dodge pickup stopped in the middle of the road just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Crown prosecutor Monica Fras said neighbours walked out to the vehicle and saw a man passed out in the driver’s seat.

“Mr. Tyreman woke up while the neighbours were trying to interact with him through the window,” she said.

“He started to move the vehicle forward and drive away. They started to bang on the vehicle asking him to stop and he did stop. They were able to coach him through shifting the vehicle from in driving gear to park.”

Fras said the neighbours helped Tyreman out of the vehicle and called police. After he was arrested, Tyreman provided a breath sample that showed his blood-alcohol level was .290.

Defence lawyer Jeremy Jensen said the incident was “a wake-up call” for Tyreman, who has a previous impaired conviction from the early 1990s.

“He was drinking during the day and he made the foolish decision to take some painkillers,” Jensen said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey went along with a joint submission for a $2,000 fine and a one-year driving prohibition.