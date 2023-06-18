TNRD eyes potential new library for Kamloops' Aberdeen neighbourhood

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library’s chief librarian says establishing a third Kamloops library location is a top priority for the TNRL, given the city’s projected rapid growth.

Judy Moore presented the TNRL’s updated facilities master plan before the Thompson-Nicola Regional District committee of the whole on Friday, outlining the library’s top 10 key priorities — the first of which is a third city library.

“In our facilities master plan we’ve done the analysis, that our population growth in Kamloops is quickly outstripping the capacity of the two libraries and their locations within the city,” Moore said.

She said the vision at this time is for a 25,000 square foot space, 20,000 of which would be for public use, and 5,000 of which would house the TNRL’s mobile library and library home service, along with staff work space.

She said much of Kamloops’ population growth has been in the Aberdeen area, which is why they are eying this neighbourhood or an immediately adjacent location for the new library site.

In a report prepared for the committee of the whole, staff noted there is a TNRL collection site set up Aberdeen Mall. The drop box was being emptied three times weekly to keep up with high volume in 2019, and in 2022, a second drop box was added.

Moore told the committee that staff have looked more than 50 possible locations over the years that might be suitable for a third site, noting there is a “dearth” of options.

“Believe that we're returning over every stone and it's my hope that in the months and the months to come that we may be able to bring something forward to to this board.”

Moore was asked about estimated capital and operating costs for the third facility. She said she would want to do a more thorough analysis that would come forward to board members when a possible site has been identified.

TNRD CAO Scott Hildebrand noted the direction of the previous board was to find a property, and come back to the board for a more in-depth analysis.

He added the board may also want to consider the idea of leasing, given the current cost of land.

Mike O’Reilly, TNRD director and Kamloops councillor, said the TNRD could look at integrating housing above a new library facility, or adding meeting and office spaces for the private or public sector — including a possible partnership with Emergency Management B.C.

After much discussion, the committee of the whole voted in favour of sending the library’s master plan to the TNRD board of directors for adoption.

The board of directors will also have the final say on whether regional district staff will be directed to keep pursuing site options and capital funding opportunities for the third library, and to develop a public consultation strategy.

This will go to a vote at a future TNRD board of directors meeting.

Some directors, including Al Raine, Sun Peaks mayor, were concerned there was no cost estimate available along with the ideas laid out in the TNRL’s master plan.

Others, including Tricia Thorpe, director for Electoral Area I, felt the best way forward was to actively look for a suitable site, then determine funding options.

“We need to have more concrete plans before we can look at the dollars,” Thorpe said.

Moore said if a site is able to be procured in Aberdeen, they “need to start looking towards the east” for a library location that will serve those city neighbourhoods.

Other priorities laid out in the TNRL mater plan include upgrades to the Clearwater Library, replacement of the Lytton library which was destroyed by wildfire in 2021, a Sun Peaks library, accessibility improvements, and more community meeting and program spaces for all locations.