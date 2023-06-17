Disabled man avoids jail after sexually assaulting two young Kamloops women

Photo: RCMP This photo of Sandip Sawa was shared by police following a March 5, 2022, incident at the Lansdowne bus exchange.

A developmentally disabled man who sexually assaulted two young women in downtown Kamloops has avoided jail.

Sandip Sawa, 38, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to two counts of sexual assault stemming from separate incidents 12 days apart last year.

Court heard Sawa approached an 18-year-old woman on March 5, 2022, at the Lansdowne bus loop and hugged her.

“During the hug, the accused touched the woman’s lower back area,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

“She pushed the accused away but the accused kept grabbing toward her. She was able to run and get on to the bus and the accused followed her onto the bus.”

Varesi said Sawa sat near the woman and repeatedly asked her to go out for coffee with him. He got off the bus alone 10 minutes later.

On March 17, 2022, Sawa followed a 20-year-old woman into the Save-On Foods store in Lansdowne Village, a few blocks west of the bus exchange.

“The female walked down one of the aisles and the accused approached her and hugged her, again touching her lower back area,” Varesi said.

“She pulled away from the accused and tracked down a security guard, who located the accused and escorted him out of the store.”

Varesi said Sawa’s offences would typically land an offender in jail. But he said Sawa’s intellectual disability would make life in prison very difficult.

“Generally this would be the type of case that would result in a custodial sentence, but given the accused’s disabilities and the fact that he would likely be victimized in jail, a one-year conditional sentence order is appropriate,” he said.

Conditional sentence orders are jail sentences served in the community — often described as house arrest.

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran said Sawa, who lives with community supports, is apologetic.

“This was a brief period where his behaviour went to unacceptable places,” he said. “But it was out of character for him.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey sentenced Sawa to a one-year conditional sentence order with terms prohibiting him from having any contact with the victims or being within 25 metres of the Lansdowne bus loop or Lansdowne Village.

He will also have to abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database, but Sawa will not be ordered to register as a sex offender under the terms of the plea deal.