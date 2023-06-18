Ribfest aims for zero-waste with recycling, reusing, composting

Photo: Kristen Holliday A volunteer helps a RibFest attendee dispose of his waste at a sorting station last year.

One of the Tournament Capital's most popular summertime events is aiming to become zero-waste.

This is the second year that Ribfest will aim to be a zero waste event, with organizers reaching their goal rate of 90 per cent landfill diversion in 2022. This summer, they are shooting for 95 per cent.

Organizer Bryce Herman told Castanet Kamloops that while Ribfest has always tried to divert waste from landfills, 2022 was the first year they went with a more “aggressive” approach.

“We've worked on diversion since the beginning of the event, but really leaned into it with a very aggressive approach last year,” Herman said.

“[We are] trying to reach that ability to actually be able to say that we are zero waste.”

By definition, 95 per cent landfill waste diversion is considered to be zero waste.

Last year Ribfest reduced waste by recycling, upcycling, reusing, composting and organizing waste.

This year they plan to do the same, but are also encouraging people to bring their own reusable plates, cups and cutlery.

“Everything that's used, we make sure that we divert from landfill and either upcycle, recycle, or compost,” Herman said.

“It's the right thing to be doing. We want to be responsible."

More information about Ribfest’s zero-waste initiative can be found on the event's website.

Ribfest will begin on Aug. 11 and run through Aug. 13 in Riverside Park.