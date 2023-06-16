Tourism Kamloops paints new temporary murals on Yew Street crosswalks

Photo: Tourism Kamloops Tourism Kamloops painting the murals on Wednesday.

Tourism Kamloops has revealed new mural crosswalks on Yew Street.

The City of Kamloops closed Yew Street on Wednesday in order to allow crews to paint the new temporary murals.

The city sent out a survey to more than 100 Kamloops residents to see what Yew Street meant to them. The frequent words were diverse, eclectic, vibrant and cool.

Graphic artist Rachel Lewis took the responses from the surveys and created the designs for the murals.

"We're thrilled to see this wonderful collaboration come to life," said Monica Dickinson, CEO of Tourism Kamloops, in a news release.

"The community's involvement in selecting the colours and designs has resulted in crosswalks that represent the spirit of the North Shore. We believe they will add vibrancy to the area and inspire people to discover the many attractions our city offers."

Tourism Kamloops said the project is the beginning of a series that aims to create good experiences for locals and visitors.

They hope that animating spaces like Yew Street will drive people to explore new neighbourhoods and businesses.