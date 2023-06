Photo: BCWS

A new wildfire north of Kamloops is being held.

BC Wildfire Service reports the fire was discovered about 8:45 p.m. in the area of Lac Du Bois Provincial Park, near Westsyde.

It is believed to be lightning caused and is spot sized at .009 of a hectare.

It was deemed held as of about 11:30 p.m.

It's located off Long Lake Road.

The fire is not likely to spread under current conditions, BCWS says.