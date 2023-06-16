Privacy commissioner investigating Hamer-Jackson's removal of records from city hall

Photo: Castanet

B.C.'s Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner has opened a file looking into Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson's removal of personnel records from city hall.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly, who is this month’s deputy mayor, said the city’s privacy officer told the OIPC about the breach. The commissioner's office provides independent enforcement of B.C.’s privacy laws and oversees the practices of public bodies.

“The city's privacy officer reported the breach to the office of the OIPC as we're legally required to do, and the OIPC opened a file,” O’Reilly said.

“Not only were personal records stored improperly without adequate safeguards, they were also removed from city premises without authorization and contrary to the FOI act.”

During a closed council meeting in May, council voted 8-1 to adopt a policy that outlined strict processes around handling confidential personnel records. Hamer-Jackson was the lone dissenting vote.

After the policy and voting record were made public, Castanet Kamloops asked Hamer-Jackson why he had opposed such a policy. He said it came forward after he took home a confidential performance review of an employee.

However, O’Reilly said previous media reports on the matter have been incomplete, and it was important to provide the public with an accurate picture of what happened.

“It's very unfortunate that we have to address this issue publicly right now," he said.

"The information that was reported previously, this week and the end of last week, is confidential and never should have been shared with the media or the public at all."

O’Reilly said there were multiple records removed from city hall, and the city’s privacy officer “was advised of the individual’s stated intent to use the personal records for unlawful purposes,” contrary to the Freedom of Information Act.

“Because of repeated refusals to return the records, the privacy officer was forced to seek assistance from the office of the OIPC and from council," he said.

He said there was a deadline for the documents to be returned, and they were — shortly before the deadline expired.

“Had they not been returned, the next step was to request that the attorney general apply to the B.C. Supreme Court for an injunction ordering the individual to return the records, and confirm that they had not been duplicated or disseminated, all within accordance with section 73.2 of the FOI act,” O’Reilly said.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner said under the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, they are strictly limited on the information the office can disclose, and could not provide comment.