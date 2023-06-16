Taxpayers could end up footing legal bills in court fight between mayor, councillor

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson

There’s a chance Kamloops taxpayers will be stuck footing the bill for some or all of the legal fees for a city councillor who is being sued by Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

The mayor’s lawsuit came to light on Thursday morning. In it, he accuses Coun. Katie Neustaeter of defamation, saying she made statements that have had “damaging effects” on him.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he is paying his own legal bills relating to the lawsuit, but Neustaeter's fees might not come out of pocket.

The City of Kamloops has a bylaw dealing with legal indemnification, which outlines circumstances in which the city will pay legal fees for an employee or councillor sued for something they said or did in the course of their official duties.

The bylaw leaves it up to Corporate Officer Maria Mazzotta. Even if Neustaeter is not indemnified, taxpayers could still end up paying her legal costs if she is successful in court.

Former City of Kamloops CAO Randy Diehl said he wouldn’t be surprised to see taxpayers stuck with Neustaeter’s lawyer bills.

“It’s possible,” he said.

“The unusual circumstance of this one is that it’s another member of council suing her.”

Diehl said it’s a strange case.

“I’ve never seen this before, and I bet you anything the city is seeking legal advice on it right now,” he said.

“It’s highly unusual. I’m a little bit stuck for words on it.”

Hamer-Jackson’s lawsuit accuses Neustaeter of “knowingly, wilfully and maliciously” causing and encouraging Kamloops citizens to speculate about the nature of the mayor’s alleged misconduct.

The mayor confirmed Neustaeter had been served as of Thursday afternoon.

Diehl said the whole situation is unfortunate.

"It's a circus," he said.

"It's not the way local government should be run. You've got to get on with the business of running a multimillion-dollar corporation, not suing each other."