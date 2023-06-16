Man sentenced after flashing fake penis in drive-thru as part of 'deeply unfunny joke'

Photo: Castanet

A Kamloops man who flashed a fake penis to workers in a fast food drive-thru in an effort to get free food has been ordered by a judge to stay away from McDonald's for 18 months.

Jacob Daniel Gage, 30, pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to one count of committing an indecent act in a public place.

Court heard Gage went through the drive-thru at the McDonald’s restaurant on Notre Dame Drive in Sahali on three occasions in December of 2021 — Dec. 1, Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 — each time with his pants unzipped and displaying a large plastic penis.

Court heard the plastic penis was made to look like it was Gage’s actual penis.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said McDonald’s workers were “understandably shaken,” but managed to snap photos during the incident to help police identify a suspect.

“Investigators were able to determine that the accused was the suspect,” he said.

“They later obtained banking information that showed he had purchased the food going through the drive-thru. He was arrested for these offences on Dec. 9, 2021.”

Varesi said Gage gave a statement to police in which he was apologetic.

“He said it was a fake penis he had used. He said he wanted to initiate conversation with the workers and also thought he might get free food out of it,” he said.

“It appears to be something of a prank that went bad or wasn’t funny.”

Defence lawyer Joe Killoran’s submissions were along the same line.

“He’s incredibly remorseful and embarrassed about this,” he said.

“It was a deeply unfunny joke. As with most bad jokes, it’s difficult to figure out afterward why anybody would have ever thought it would be funny. That’s the case here.”

Gage apologized in court.

“I would just like to say I am sorry, your honour,” he said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey sentenced Gage to a six-month conditional sentence order, during which time he must take counselling as directed by his conditional sentence supervisor.

Gage will then spend one year on probation. For the entire 18 months, he will be prohibited from visiting any McDonald’s in Kamloops.

Dickey also ordered Gage to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.