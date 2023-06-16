Theatre Under the Trees brings The Hobbit, Mary Jane Mosquito to Prince Charles Park

Theatre Under the Trees is coming back for its 18th season, putting on family-friendly plays downtown all summer featuring hobbits, dragons and wingless mosquitoes.

Project X Theatre will be running two plays from July 10 to July 29 in Prince Charles Park on Columbia Street, featuring an adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit, and well-known Indigenous playwright Tomson Highway’s The Incredible Adventures of Mary Jane Mosquito.

“Mary Jane Mosquito is really good for the youngers — it's under an hour. We're saying about three plus. Really interactive, really musical, a very sweet play,” said Randi Edmundson, artistic producer with Project X Theatre Productions.

“The show features music and Cree language and a story of belonging.”

The plays follows Mary Jane, a wingless mosquito, from Petit LePaw, Man., as she overcomes fear and adversity to make new friends.

Edmundson said The Hobbit has been adapted by British playwright Greg Banks for younger audiences.

“He's kind of transformed the story into a little bit more appropriate for families and a little bit shorter, because obviously, it's quite a long story,” said Edmundson.

“There's still a lot of tension. There's still a lot of suspense. So we keep the core of that fantasy adventure alive.”

The Hobbit will feature music, puppets and large-scale battles as part of the performance.

The plays will alternate most nights, with some 11 a.m. matinees of Mary Jane Mosquito to accommodate younger audiences.

Jared Raschke, production manager with Project X and is doing the set design for The Hobbit, said that the design process begins six months before the performances.

“We have so many locations that have to be on the stage with so few actors, so having to kind of blend that together, pulling how other people have done it, and then just make it my own,” he said.

Raschke said that The Hobbit will bring awe and spectacle to the audience while also balancing fantasy elements with a family-friendly show.

I think these characters are funny, the script is funny. All the characters are hilarious and they interact with the audience a lot as well,” he said.

“Drawing that line between being scary and fantasy and Orcs and trolls, without scaring the kids but also being the monster, but the friendly monster kind of situation, was kind of a weird line to ride.”

Tickets for the shows began selling on May 15 and are available to purchase online.

Seating is arranged on a first come, first serve basis.

“I hope people are really excited. I hope it ignites the imagination," Edmundson said.

"I hope that folks just enjoy a night outside and this beautiful summer time with the family, and have some laughs, and feel the suspense and get engaged."