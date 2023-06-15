Hamer-Jackson launches defamation suit against city councillor

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson is suing a city councillor for defamation, stemming in part from a public statement delivered by council accusing him of violating personal and professional boundaries.

In the notice of civil claim, which was filed in B.C. Supreme Court earlier this week, Hamer-Jackson alleges statements made by Coun. Katie Neustaeter earlier this year, including the public statement she read aloud on behalf of the councillors, have had “damaging effects” on him, his family, friends and contacts.

“The defendant has, knowingly, willfully and maliciously allowed and encouraged the public to speculate, and to draw inferences and conclusions, with respect to the specific nature of the misconduct that she alleged the plaintiff to have impacted on her and/or others,” the document reads.

The lawsuit claims Neustaeter also falsely accused Hamer-Jackson of having pursued interactions with her father Kevin Krueger, former Kamloops South-Thompson MLA, for political gain.

In the document, Hamer-Jackson said Krueger attended campaign events and expressed support for his bid for mayor.

Once elected, Hamer-Jackson said he received several messages from Krueger, who said he wanted to provide guidance and support to the mayor and wanted to set up a meeting with him. The lawsuit said a meeting was eventually arranged, but Krueger cancelled it.

Hamer-Jackson said in mid-February, in front of council and city staff, Neustaeter told the mayor to stop communicating with her father.

“The defendant conveyed, and intended to convey, the false impression on every person present that the plaintiff had conducted himself inappropriately or unlawfully in relation to Mr. Krueger,” the lawsuit alleges.

In mid-March, the mayor was found to have made sweeping, unilateral changes to council’s standing committees, removing some councillors as chairs and choosing to appoint members of the public, including some who financially supported his election campaign.

In the wake of this, councillors held a news conference in which Neustaeter read a prepared statement aloud on behalf of the group.

In addition to addressing committee changes, the statement called the mayor out for chaotic and unpredictable behaviour, and said he had subjected councillors to “repeated disrespect [and] violations of personal and professional boundaries.”

Hamer-Jackson’s lawsuit alleges these statements were delivered by Neustaeter with the “full intent and knowledge” it would be publicly broadcast, and allowed the public to speculate on the nature of these accusations.

Hamer-Jackson said Neustaeter had no factual basis for having made these statements, and has refused to offer a retraction.

“The March 17 statement was false and was defamatory. The allegation that the plaintiff was guilty of unspecified misconduct of a personal and scandalous nature, involving the violation of the defendant’s ‘personal boundaries’ was made willfully and maliciously,” reads the notice of civil claim.

“It was intended to damage the plaintiff’s personal reputation in the eyes of the public and has done so.”

None of the allegations laid out in Hamer-Jackson’s claim have been proven in court.

Neustaeter has not yet responded to the lawsuit.