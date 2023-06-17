IH making moves to establish two more complex care homes in Kamloops

Photo: Castanet

After establishing two complex care homes in Kamloops, Interior Health is now looking at securing locations for two more, which will bring the total number of beds in the city to 20.

Carla Mantie, IH’s director of clinical operations for mental health and substance use, said the third home could be open by July, while they are narrowing down a number of potential identified locations for the fourth.

“We wanted to really make sure that we were keeping people in a home-like setting in neighbourhoods that are hopefully closer some of their supports — but that can't be guaranteed — but spread out throughout the community to make sure that they're close to amenities, they're on bus routes,” Mantie said.

The first two homes have nine beds between them, and Mantie said there will be eleven beds opening up with the addition of the next two.

Mantie said they don’t advertise the addresses of these sites as they are people’s homes, but noted Interior Health reaches out to neighbourhood associations and sends staff knocking door-to-door among the closest neighbours to provide residents with information about complex care.

She said they pledge to be a good neighbour, and want to make sure they “follow through.”

“It’s human to be nervous and scared on how this might change your neighbourhood or impact people, but I think in reality, we again are committed to being good neighbours,” she said.

She said one of the goals of the complex care homes is to ensure residents build the skills to manage their own houses, and learn what it means to be a good neighbour themselves.

Through a partnership with Active Care Youth and Adult Services, Kamloops’ complex care homes have two life skills workers present 24/7, and a house manager works between the two currently open sites.

The health authority provides clinical support, and works with staff to develop care plans for each client to help them achieve certain goals.

“Most of them are all in there to change their relationship with substances, and then to manage their housing and access health care. So our clinical staff works with the staff there to make sure that we have the care plan, and then their staff is responsible to to fulfill the care plan with us,” Mantie said.

She noted the demand for beds is “high, for sure,” but IH doesn’t keep a waitlist, as the complex care sites are meant to be homes. While the goal is to move residents into the next stage of housing — be it supportive or market homes — there isn’t an end date for people who live there.

She said representatives from different organizations meet regularly, and when a spot is opening up, they will discuss which person is most in need for the bed.

“I know somebody from another organization and her comment to me was ‘Everybody I was hoping that could access that program, you’ve admitted,’ and I just thought, well, that's perfect — we are hitting the nail on the head. We are getting the right folks,” Mantie said.

She said most of the people in local organizations are very aware of the people in need.

“We know these folks, we run into the folks all the time. So it's quite unanimous agreements, and people will bring forward their names and advocate for them.”

Mantie said the benefits of having several small homes has been “super exciting to watch,” noting a resident who recently went to the dentist who hasn’t been able to get this type of care for years.

She noted one person who wanted to participate and had taken a room had a difficult time staying, but had things have recently changed.

“In the last little bit they've been staying overnight. They've actually made meals — they made meals for the whole house the other day. So things like that, those are super wins for us,” Mantie said.

“These are folks that have not had a home-like setting, have not had to live with four or five other people, and have had to share spaces and be a good roommate.”