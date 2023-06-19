Jessie Simpson continues to recover seven years after brutal Brocklehurst attack

Photo: Sue Simpson Jessie Simpson at his home in Savona.

It's been seven years since Jessie Simpson was brutally attacked by a Brocklehurst homeowner, and he is continuing to show improvements despite difficulties getting him home to his family.

In 2016, Jessie got separated from his friends while celebrating his graduation and stumbled into Kristopher Teichrieb’s yard. Teichrieb repeatedly hit Jessie with an aluminum baseball bat until he lost consciousness.

This attack left Jessie in a coma for 10 months, and he is now left with life-changing brain injuries.

Teichrieb is now on parole and lives in a community-based residential facility somewhere in the Interior.

Jessie's mom, Sue Simpson ended up suing Teichrieb for $7 million. However, since he does not have the money, there was a court order for him to sell his property. Sue said she cannot comment on that process at this time.

Sue said she has been able to take Jessie home every two weeks for three days thanks to People in Motion, which sold her a van that has the capacity to carry Jessie’s wheelchair.

“Jesse loves coming home. I think he's excelled since he's come home,” Sue told Castanet Kamloops.

“He's been more happy — being in a nursing home at 26 years old is not fun.”

While Sue and Jessie both love him being at home, Sue said it is becoming increasingly difficult to afford.

Unfortunately, the van has broken down, and according to Sue, is beyond repair. She now has to pay $300 every week she wishes to bring him home.

Sue is holding a couple of fundraising events in order to afford these at home visits that are very important to her and Jessie.

Those wishing to donate can drop off bottles at General Grants on the North Shore and on Camosun Crescent in Jessie’s name. All the proceeds will go towards Jessie returning home every two weeks.

Sue is also holding her annual Justice for Jessie auction, where she is accepting donations from local businesses. Anyone who wishes to donate can contact Sue at 778-257-5715.

There is also a GoFundMe set up if people prefer to donate that way.

Next month is Jessie’s birthday and, since the attack, local residents have been sending him birthday cards that he thoroughly enjoys. July 26 is his birthday and cards can be sent to PO Box 233, Savona B.C., VOK 2JL.

“We'll just keep moving forward every day,” Sue said.