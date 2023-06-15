New engagement group to focus on updating Kamloops' active transportation plans

Photo: Pixabay

A new community engagement group has been established to help the City of Kamloops update its active transportation plans and priorities.

On Tuesday, council voted unanimously to approve terms of reference for the new active transportation engagement group, which will include members of the public, the Kamloops Cycling Coalition and city staff, among other groups.

Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, said the group will do a “deep dive” into the active transportation component of the city’s 2018 Transportation Master Plan.

He said this master document had amalgamated separate plans, including the 2010 bicycle master plan. Given changing standards for cycling infrastructure and growing community interest since then, an update is needed.

“We've had a lot of interest in the last couple of years. And council’s new, but they've also heard we can do better on the active transportation component,” Kwiatkowski said.

“We may have some gaps in the plan, standards have changed — costs are too low in the plan, I will tell you that.”

Kwiatkowski said there were components aside from active transportation networks and trails, such as bike storage, that need to be studied.

“We're looking to start that this year,” he said.

In a report prepared for council, staff noted that completing the update to the active transportation component in 2023 will allow the city to plan, budget and construct improved infrastructure without waiting for the whole Transportation Master Plan to be updated.

Staff noted this will position the city better when applying for infrastructure grants.

Kwiatkowski said the engagement group will also include representatives from the North Shore and downtown business improvement associations, the school district, Interior Health and People in Motion.

He added the Kamloops Adaptive Sports Association has also expressed interest in being involved.

Coun. Kelly Hall suggested staff reach out to Thompson Rivers University to see if they want to take part in the engagement group.

Kwiatkowski said he’s expecting the group to meet monthly for the first six months or so, and then on an as-needed basis.

Some representatives from the Kamloops Cycling Coalition attended Tuesday’s meeting in support of the agenda item, and were pointed out by Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

“They were in my office since just days after the inauguration, and if they're not part of the [engagement group], they're going to be in my office every day — and that's that group right there,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Council voted unanimously to adopt terms of reference for the new group.

In their report to council, staff noted that recruitment for the engagement group will be carried out through social channels, the news media and a posting on the City of Kamloops website.