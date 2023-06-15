Thousands of SD73 students attend district-wide Tk'emlups powwow

More than 2,100 students from across the Kamloops-Thompson school district came together Wednesday at the Tk’emlups powwow arbour for the second annual District Powwow.

The educational event saw students dance their hearts out as they learned about and participated in the celebration and gathering.

“Today, you're going to be learning more about the culture and the tradition, more about the regalia, you're going to learn about the different categories of dance,” Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir told the students.

“I just wanted to acknowledge all the teachers who are enacting Truth and Reconciliation by teaching and educating and having that inclusive environment to share and to reach out to communities like TteS, and to be able to come participate in this beautiful, beautiful arbour.”

The event saw appearances by dignitaries from the District Aboriginal Education Council, Tk’emlups chief and council, SD73 staff, board trustees and police.

“I bet you when they closed the Kamloops Indian Residential School, they didn't think we would be here. So what a way to honour reconciliation and resiliency,” said Mike Bowden, District principal of Aboriginal Education for Kamloops-Thompson.

Bowden told Castanet he believes the district powwow has shown children the possibilities of moving forward with reconciliation and to appreciate indigenous culture.

“Most of the students in attendance today have never been to a powwow and some probably have never even been on the reservation,” Bowden said.

“And just to see them out and appreciating indigenous culture and celebrating alongside of indigenous people and community was just a great learning experience.”

Bowden said that the COVID-19 pandemic put plans for a district-wide powwow on hold, but SD73 was finally able to host the event for the first time last year.

The celebration’s attendance has doubled since last year, and Bowden said that organizers are planning on continuing the event in the future.

“I know coming up from the ministry of education and childcare, we're very proud of the work that's going on in the school district towards truth and reconciliation, because it makes a difference for all of us,” said Brad Baker, provincial associate superintendent of Indigenous education.

“I think part of what the students will take away from today, as they learn some songs, and some dances and the beat of the drum — how much it means to all of us as human beings, to make us better than we are today, to make tomorrow better than today.”