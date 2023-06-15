Anger management for man who 'snapped,' beat ex on Kamloops street

Photo: Castanet

A young Kamloops man who pummelled his ex-girlfriend and left her lying injured on a busy North Shore street will not have a criminal record if he stays out of trouble for a year.

Bryston Krug, 20, pleaded guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Wednesday to one count of assault.

Court heard Krug and his ex were walking in the area of Knox Street and Tranquille Road on the morning of Nov. 10, 2021, when he became upset.

Crown prosecutor Katie Bouchard said Krug "snapped." She said he pushed the woman and punched her in the face, then threw her to the ground and continued the attack.

“As [she] was on the ground, Mr. Krug continued to punch her, striking her in the eyes and in the back of the head,” Bouchard said.

“Mr. Krug left [her] lying in the street. Shortly afterward, an unknown woman came upon her, found her in the street and called an ambulance — she called 911.”

Photos of the victim’s injuries, which included bruising and abrasions on her face, were shown in court.

Bouchard sought a sentence of 12 months probation, while defence lawyer Sheldon Tate suggested a conditional discharge — a period of probation after which the conviction would be deleted from Krug’s criminal record.

Krug has no prior adult convictions.

Citing his young age, Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame sentenced Krug to a conditional discharge and 12 months of probation, meaning he will not have a criminal record if he completes the term without incident.

While on probation, Krug will be prohibited from having any contact with the victim. He will also be required to complete anger management counselling as directed by his probation officer.

Frame did not impose a DNA order or a firearms prohibition — both of which were sought by the Crown.