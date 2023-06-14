Environment Canada issues special air quality statement for Thompson, North Okanagan

Photo: Castanet Wildfire smoke over Kamloops in May 2023.

Several Thompson and North Okanagan communities can expect smoky skies for at least the next 24 hours, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued a special air quality statement for South Thompson, North Okanagan and Shuswap on Wednesday afternoon. A statement was issued earlier on Wednesday for the North Thompson and West Columbia regions.

“Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility,” the statement said.

“These regions are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24-48 hours.”

According to smoke forecasting website firesmoke.ca, the haze appears to be drifting south from wildfires burning in northern B.C.