Woman not seen in two weeks found safe

Photo: RCMP Jessica Myo

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

Kamloops RCMP reports that Jessica Myo has been found and she is safe.

Mounties say the file related to Myo has now been concluded.



ORIGINAL 1:30 p.m.

Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a woman missing for two weeks.

According to police, 33-year-old Jessica Myo was last seen on June 1 near Westsyde Road.

Myo stands 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and brown hair, which was recently dyed red. She also has a mole beneath her right eye.

Anyone with information about Myo’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.