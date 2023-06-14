Woman not seen in two weeks found safe

Photo: RCMP
Jessica Myo
UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.
Kamloops RCMP reports that Jessica Myo has been found and she is safe.
Mounties say the file related to Myo has now been concluded.
ORIGINAL 1:30 p.m.
Kamloops Mounties are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a woman missing for two weeks.
According to police, 33-year-old Jessica Myo was last seen on June 1 near Westsyde Road.
Myo stands 5-foot-6 with brown eyes and brown hair, which was recently dyed red. She also has a mole beneath her right eye.
Anyone with information about Myo’s whereabouts can call police at 250-828-3000.