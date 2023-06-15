NSBIA, Haus of Misfit host Yew Street Block Party and night market

Photo: NSBIA and Haus of Misfit

The North Shore Business Improvement Association and Haus of Misfit are hosting the first-ever Yew Street Block Party along with the one year anniversary of the Misfit Night Market.

On Saturday, there will be a block party taking over Yew Street from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the Misfit Night Market will be inside the Effie Arts Collective from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

According to Patti Phillips, marketing director at NSBIA, there will be 28 vendors between Red Beard Cafe and Yew Street Food Hall.

She said there will be face painting and clowns, making it a very family-friendly event.

There will also be a free bike valet that functions like a coat check.

More information about the event can be found on the Yew Street Block Party Facebook page.