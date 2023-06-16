Kamloops councillor offers thanks after city 'shines' during Memorial Cup

Photo: Candice Ward/CHL

A Kamloops city councillor took time during Tuesday's council meeting to thank Memorial Cup volunteers, organizers and the community for doing their part to ensure the recent hockey tournament was a success.

“I want to just shout out to the entire community, because we really saw Kamloops shine during the 10 days of the Memorial Cup,” said Coun. Kelly Hall.

“In my opinion, there will be never enough time to say thank you to everyone that participated — to the volunteers, to the HOC [host organizing committee], to the city staff and councillors who gave their time as volunteers.”

Hall also thanked Norm Daley, Kamloops Blazers president, and Yves Lacasse, HOC chair, for their leadership in planning and executing the event.

He said a lot of work went into preparing for the event, but the plan came together. He said city residents enjoyed themselves at events around town, at the Memorial Cup’s speaker series and at Sandman Centre for hockey games.

“It was, in fact, an event that we’ll be talking about for years to come,” Hall said.

Coun. Dale Bass extended her thanks to Hall for his work with the organizing committee.

"I know it was way more than you anticipated — and you did us proud," Bass said.

After a suggestion from Coun. Mike O’Reilly, Hall put forward a motion to invite Lacasse and Daley to a future council meeting to present about the Memorial Cup, and to give council an opportunity to extend its thanks in person.

The motion was passed unanimously.

As the Memorial Cup tournament came to a close, visitors and Kamloops residents told Castanet Kamloops they enjoyed taking part in the events.

Lacasse said he has received positive feedback about the tournament, adding he was proud of the community and the organizing committee for pulling off a successful “first-class” event.