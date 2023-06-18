Insiders say Kamloops film industry growing quickly, more workers needed

Photo: Mya Toews Javier Badillo, Duane Boisclair, Cjay Boisclair, Terri Hadwin, Liam Boisclair, Andy Brown and Kelly White at the YKA meet and greet on Tuesday.

The film industry within the Kamloops area is beginning to take off, and the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission and YKA Film say that they need more dedicated people involved.

On Tuesday night, YKA Film, a non-profit organization, hosted a meet and greet with director Javier Badillo who shot his first feature film in Kamloops.

He is now planning to shoot his second feature film, Lupe Q and the Galactic Earthworms, in the Tournament Capital as well.

Andy Brown, producer of a Star Wars fan movie and series called Bucketheads, was also present to provide advice.

Kelly White, who is part of the T'kemlups te Secwepmc band and often helps directors who wish to use the land within the Kamloops area, was also at the event.

The event aimed to pair interested potential workers with filmmakers, to help them learn how to get involved in the industry.

Terri Hadwin, film commissioner for the TNFC, said she is very excited about the potential in Kamloops.

“One of the great things about the [Thompson-Nicola Regional District] is that we are not film fatigued — we want it to continue happening here,” she said.

“We're just so thrilled anytime that we can have film production happening here and we want to keep that feeling.”

Badillo was the person who suggested that Hadwin put in the application for Movie Maker magazine’s Best Place to be a Movie Maker list, on which Kamloops ended placing eighth.

TNFC has over 3,000 film locations, but 1,000 of those have photos that are more than a decade old. Hadwin said she hopes to update the images to encourage more people to film locally.

She also has a crew database that she gives out to people who wish to film in the area. The list includes more than 250 people with varying backgrounds and experiences.

Cjay Boisclair is a Kamloops film producer, and she started YKA Film to help people who wish to get into the industry.

”We thought that it would be a good idea to invest into our own backyard — to open this with [our] supporters and really good people, it’s not just us,” Boisclair said.

YKA Film offers workshops for actors and people who wish to work behind the scenes. Some workshops are free and some are paid, but they also offer financing for those who cannot afford to pay the entire fee up front.

More information about how to get involved can be found on the Film Kamloops Facebook Page, the YKA Film website, and the TNFC website.