Kamloops' first Punjabi meat store set to open in July

The city's first Punjabi meat store will open its doors next month, looking to provide Kamloops shoppers with new and unique flavours.

Masala Fusion Meats will open in July on the North Shore and will feature a variety of specially marinated meats.

The store will specialize in Punjabi flavours, but will also feature peri peri, chipotle and other popular marinades. They will have a large variety of meats as well, including chicken, lamb, goat, fish and beef.

Owner Jason Nijjer said he hopes to bring "the vibrant and bold flavours of Punjab" to Kamloops.

The store will be the first of its kind in the Tournament Capital, Nijjer said. He said the closest Punjabi meat store to Kamloops is in Kelowna.

"We can't wait to share our love for these authentic flavours with the people of Kamloops,” he said.

Nijjer told Castanet Kamloops he started the business because of the growing diversity in the city.

“We have a very big international community in Kamloops," he said.

"Everybody travels to the Lower Mainland to get [food like this]."

Nijjer said he believes the timing was right and the community is ready to support a Punjabi meat store.

“We thought it was the right time," he said.

"Communities are growing, international [programs at the] university are growing, we have a very diverse ethnic community in Kamloops — it's something at the right time.”