Two-storey mixed-use build near historic rail station approved by Kamloops council

Photo: City of Kamloops / Bulman Designs A development permit application for a mixed-use building in Station Plaza has been approved by council.

Kamloops council has green-lit a two-storey build proposed for a site next to the historic CN railway station, just weeks after denying a permit for another plaza project deemed less suitable for the square.

On Tuesday, Marvin Kwiatkowski, the city’s development, engineering and sustainability director, told mayor and councillors the two-storey mixed-use development was proposed for 430 Lorne St., west of the CN station.

“Not long ago, we had a proposal come for a similar site, but it was on the east end of the station. Now we're looking at the vacant property on the west end of the station,” Kwiatkowski said.

He said the building will have office space on the ground floor and second floor, and a three-bedroom unit will also be located on the upper storey.

Kwiatkowski said the design of the building compliments the historic nature of the train station, with red brick walls, matching grey roof tiles, and dormers along the roofline.

He said the developers contacted residents about the project, and were looking at making some changes based on the engagement.

“The the owners are actually looking at potentially tweaking the colours a little bit to lighten them up,” Kwiatkowski said.

A neighbour attended Tuesday’s meeting to publicly thank the developers for reaching out to Station Plaza residents with details about the proposed build.

She said after a meeting, many concerns had already been implemented, including a provision for parking and a "significant change” in the building’s roof colour.

She noted the outside colour scheme had yet to be settled, but was hopeful the residents’ requests for a change would be positively considered.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter thanked the woman for her comments.

“Thank you for waiting through a whole meeting to say something positive. It's incredibly important that we hear those things too. So often, I think not just in this room but outside of this room, it's those squeaky wheels,” Neustaeter said.

“That's fine, that needs to happen too, but to hear of our community working together and a developer who comes to the table for meaningful engagement is I think what this council has asked for repeatedly from developers.

"This is a beautiful example of this being done successfully, and how staff, residents, developers, council can come together for positive projects that fit.”

Council voted unanimously to authorize a development permit for the two-storey project.

In mid-May, council voted to deny a development permit application for a three-storey build, which was planned to house a restaurant and three units of housing, citing concerns about the building design and a lack of engagement with residents.