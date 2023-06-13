Hwy. 5 near Vavenby reopened after downed power lines caused earlier closure

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 north of Vavenby has been closed in both directions due to downed power lines.

UPDATE: 7:27 p.m.

DriveBC reports that Highway 5 has reopened north of Vavenby after an earlier closure due to downed power lines.

ORIGINAL: 6:31 p.m.

Highway 5 north of Vavenby has been closed in both directions due to downed hydro lines, according to DriveBC.

The closure happened just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

DriveBC said the power lines went down along the Yellowhead Highway between Hoirup Road and McMurphy Station Road, about seven kilometres north of Vavenby.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

According to BC Hydro’s outage map, about 32 properties between Vavenby and McMurphy are without electricity as of 5 p.m. after a tree was downed on power lines.

BC Hydro said a crew has been dispatched and are estimated to arrive in the area by 6:30 p.m.