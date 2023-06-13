City of Kamloops expected to reveal big-ticket strategic plan soon

Photo: Castanet

Kamloops council’s strategic plan — a document outlining areas of focus over the next term, which is anticipated to include some big-ticket projects like a performing arts centre and a new recreation facilities — could be released as early as next week.

Coun. Stephen Karpuk mentioned the strategic plan Tuesday while council discussed a new engagement group being formed to help the city update its active transportation plans.

Councillors thanked staff for their collaboration with community groups when it comes to refreshing the city’s priorities around bike lanes, sidewalks and other infrastructure. A city director said staff passionate about transportation and climate action will also be involved.

“I’d argue we also have another passionate group, and that’s this group of us sitting here, and online,” said Karpuk, referring to council members around the horseshoe, and Coun. Bill Sarai, who took part in Tuesday's meeting virtually.

“Next Monday, I believe, we’re going to be launching our strategic plan, and I think that’s going to show how passionate this group of people are about moving this agenda. So I thank you and commend you for getting this going, and we look forward to what comes in the future.”

It's yet to be seen which directions and priorities will be put forward by council in its strategic plan, but discussions around the need for more civic and recreation facilities, including a long-proposed performing arts centre, have been ongoing through this council’s term.

In April, city council directed staff to bring forward funding strategies for civic facilities like the performing arts centre, a new North Shore pool, additional ice surfaces, a curling club facility, an RCMP facility and a civic administration building.

Hamer-Jackson has said a performing arts centre is one of his priorities as mayor, noting the would-be facility was discussed with the federal international development minister during a spring meeting.