Attacker who carved 'rat' into flesh of gang associate in 2018 has parole revoked

Photo: RCMP Ricky Dennis was sentenced to six years in federal prison for his role in a 2018 mutilation in which a man had the word "rat" carved into his chest.

A violent Kamloops man who was ordered to spend six years in federal prison for helping to carve the word “rat” into the chest of a gang associate is back behind bars after violating his parole.

Ricky Dennis, 37, was one of three men jailed for a gruesome 2018 mutilation carried out inside a home on Royal Avenue in North Kamloops.

Dennis and an accomplice entered a home at 414 Royal Ave. on Aug. 21, 2018, with a plan to beat and mutilate an associate who had been co-operating with police — labelled a snitch in the criminal underworld.

The victim was given three options for punishment — have the fingers on one hand cut off, have the word “rat” burned into his chest or have the word “rat” cut into his chest.

The man chose to have the word carved into his flesh and the mutilation was carried out. He was also cut a number of times on his face. He was left permanently scarred.

Court heard Dennis and an accomplice, Jeremy Bellows, were following orders from a third man, Shane Cameron. The three were described in court as gangland enforcers.

Once given credit for time served, Dennis was ordered to spend a further 32.5 months in prison for his convictions on charges of aggravated assault and witness intimidation.

He was granted statutory parole last summer, but he quickly found himself in trouble.

According to a Parole Board of Canada decision that was made public on Monday, Dennis began using drugs while on parole last November. He failed a drug test in December and was rearrested, then released again in January.

On March 13, Dennis was arrested again after allegedly falsifying a urinalysis test. Contraband including drug paraphernalia, a folding knife, bottles of urine and a drone were found in his bedroom at his halfway house.

Parole Board of Canada officials revoked Dennis’ release following a hearing late last month.

“The board concludes that you will, by reoffending before the expiration of your sentence according to law, present an undue risk to society,” the agency’s decision said.

“The board has also concluded your undue risk is not beyond your control and your release will not contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into society as a law-abiding citizen.”

Dennis will be granted statutory release again in early September. His sentence is slated to end the following month.