Annual Seniors’ Picnic returns to Riverside Park with free entertainment, lunch

Photo: Mary Putnam The Seniors' Picnic event last year.

The annual Seniors' Picnic is returning to Riverside Park next month.

The event will take place on Friday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Kamloops Rube Band and DJ Jack Legebokow will be providing music for attendees while a picnic-style lunch is served by the Kamloops Paddlewheelers Lions Club.

There will also be other activities such as gentle fitness exercises, chair Zumba, lawn games and a photo booth.

Tables and chairs will be provided in the shade, but participants are encouraged to bring water bottles, hats and sunscreen.

The event will be free for those older than 55, but registration is required. Call 250-828-3500 or visit the City of Kamloops website to register.

There will also be free parking available in the Riverside Park lot near Sandman Centre.