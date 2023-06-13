Yew Street closing temporarily Wednesday so mural can be painted

Photo: City of Kamloops The area that will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 14.

A stretch of Yew Street will be closed for most of the day Wednesday as crews paint crosswalk murals.

In a social media post, the City of Kamloops announced the closure of Yew Street between MacKenzie Avenue and Tranquille Road to allow for the creation of temporary decorative murals in partnership with Tourism Kamloops.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, the city said.

Traffic and transit detours will be in effect, and details about transit impacts can be found on the BC Transit website.