Cause of fire at Valleyview recycling plant will remain undetermined, KFR says

Photo: Pav Gill Flames could be seen along Highway 1 in Valleyview on Tuesday morning when fire broke out outside Emterra Environmental on Kelly Douglas Road.

The probe into a large fire at a Valleyview recycling facility last week has been concluded, with investigators unable to determine the cause of the blaze.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Ryan Cail told Castanet the investigation into the fire at Emterra Environmental, a recycling facility on Kelly Douglas Road, had been completed.

Cail said the extent of the damage caused by the blaze made it impossible to pinpoint a cause.

Emergency crews responded to the fire on June 6 at about 11 a.m., where firefighters found cardboard and nearby vegetation ablaze, spewing black smoke into the sky.

Trains running along nearby tracks were stopped as crews battled the fire.

Train traffic was allowed to proceed at about 2 p.m. when KFR said that the fire was being held.

Recently, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District announced it had stepped in to help the city process its recyclables following the fire.

Since last week, Kamloops recyclables have been taken to the TNRD’s South Thompson Eco-Depot in Pritchard before being transported via trailers to a Recycle BC processing facility in the Lower Mainland.