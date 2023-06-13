Justice minister says accusation that he intimidated Tory MP in email is 'ridiculous'

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Lametti says an accusation from Tory MP Frank Caputo that the minister tried to intimidate him with an email is "ridiculous." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

An accusation from Tory MP Frank Caputo that the Liberal attorney general tried to intimidate him with an email is "ridiculous," Justice Minister David Lametti argued on Tuesday.

Caputo, who is a lawyer, said during a point of privilege in the House of Commons on Monday that Lametti had seemed to threaten his reputation in the legal community.

In an email, the minister had said he would "let the community know" that Caputo had clapped in the House of Commons after fellow Conservative MP Michael Barrett questioned the impartiality of former Supreme Court justice Frank Iacobucci.

Barrett's comments came after ex-foreign interference watchdog David Johnston said he sought Iacobucci's legal advice on whether he was in a conflict of interest because of former ties to the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, and said Iacobucci gave him clearance.

Lametti told reporters Tuesday morning that it was the Italian Canadian community he was referencing, not the legal community.

"I'm a proud member of the Italian Canadian community. Frank Iacobucci is an icon to all of us," Lametti said.

The minister told reporters that Caputo should be responsible for his actions and he owes that community an explanation.

"An attack on my integrity impedes me as a parliamentarian, as a future practising lawyer and as a non-practising lawyer at this time," Caputo had said in the House.

"I certainly do not enjoy doing this, but this email struck me and I felt it was inappropriate."

He argued that his colleague's question did not impugn Iacobucci in the first place but was instead focused on the Trudeau Foundation.

The deputy Speaker who was presiding over the House at the time said the issue would be closely reviewed.