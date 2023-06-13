Caputo says Lametti's remarks show clear attempt to intimidate

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti arrives to a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Lametti says an accusation from Tory MP Frank Caputo that the minister tried to intimidate him with an email is "ridiculous." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

UPDATE: 3:18 p.m.

Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo says he is “troubled” by Justice Minister David Lametti’s response to his intimidation allegation.

On Monday, Caputo accused Justice Minister David Lametti of intimidating him in an email.

During question period on Monday, Caputo clapped in support of a question asked by another Tory MP about the impartiality of former Supreme Court of Canada justice Frank Iacobucci.

Lametti then sent an email directly to Caputo that said he would “let the community know” of his actions.

Caputo said he felt the email was an attempt at intimidation. He said He felt Lametti was referring to the legal community, but Lametti clarified he meant the Italian-Canadian community.

Lametti has since responded to Caputo’s allegation, calling it “ridiculous.”

Caputo told Castanet Kamloops he is “troubled” by Lametti’s response.

“All the question did, in my view, was point out that Justice Iacobucci was a member of the Trudeau Foundation. That is not inflammatory — that is a fact,” he said.

“Anything else that was expressed in the question was obviously in subjective opinion by the member putting forward the question, but it does not warrant the chief legal officer of Canada, telling an opposition member of parliament, that they would ‘let the community know’ — in other words, there would be consequences. If that's not intimidation, I don't know what is.”

Caputo said he has never received a message of such nature, and that MPs are often friendly and cordial to one another outside the House.

“I've always been cordial with the minister,” he said.

“Earlier in the week, he met a family member for the first time and we talked for about 10 minutes — just about life, about politics. It was a cordial discussion.”

Caputo said often when an MP wishes to speak to someone privately, they will send a note to the parliamentary pages and speak with them after the question period.

“To have an email sent like that was quite surprising,” he said.

He also said that the email was sent from Lametti’s official email, and was signed by him within his role as Minister of Justice Attorney General.

“The reality is I've never met Justice Iacobucci. I don't know Justice Iacobucci, and I've always respected Justice Iacobucci,” Caputo said.

“The fact is, I was simply clapping and supportive of a colleague who said, ‘I believe there should be an inquiry into foreign interference.’”

ORIGINAL STORY: 11:55 a.m.

An accusation from Tory MP Frank Caputo that the Liberal attorney general tried to intimidate him with an email is "ridiculous," Justice Minister David Lametti argued on Tuesday.

Caputo, who is a lawyer, said during a point of privilege in the House of Commons on Monday that Lametti had seemed to threaten his reputation in the legal community.

In an email, the minister had said he would "let the community know" that Caputo had clapped in the House of Commons after fellow Conservative MP Michael Barrett questioned the impartiality of former Supreme Court justice Frank Iacobucci.

Barrett's comments came after ex-foreign interference watchdog David Johnston said he sought Iacobucci's legal advice on whether he was in a conflict of interest because of former ties to the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, and said Iacobucci gave him clearance.

Lametti told reporters Tuesday morning that it was the Italian Canadian community he was referencing, not the legal community.

"I'm a proud member of the Italian Canadian community. Frank Iacobucci is an icon to all of us," Lametti said.

The minister told reporters that Caputo should be responsible for his actions and he owes that community an explanation.

"An attack on my integrity impedes me as a parliamentarian, as a future practising lawyer and as a non-practising lawyer at this time," Caputo had said in the House.

"I certainly do not enjoy doing this, but this email struck me and I felt it was inappropriate."

He argued that his colleague's question did not impugn Iacobucci in the first place but was instead focused on the Trudeau Foundation.

The deputy Speaker who was presiding over the House at the time said the issue would be closely reviewed.

— The Canadian Press