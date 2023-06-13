Gusting winds, downpours and lightning to hit Kamloops: Environment Canada

Photo: Environment Canada Yellow shows area of thunderstorm watch.

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada across B.C. as a cold front moves through the province, with gusts of wind, rainfall and thunderstorms to arrive in Kamloops by Tuesday afternoon and remaining into the night.

A severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued in the region. According to Environment Canada, atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, winds and torrential rainfall.

“For the Kamloops area looking at right now, just in general about 5 to 10 millimetres of rain,” David Neil, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, told Castanet.

“But some of the thunderstorms you could see some higher precipitation amounts with those, mainly through the evening hours and possibly lingering into the overnight hours.”

Neil said that while winds were currently looking light, he expects speeds to pick up throughout the day, topping at speeds of 40 km/h with gusts that could reach 60 km/h.

“Any areas that get under those thunderstorms, you could see some gusts even a little bit higher than that,” he said.

“And those winds are expected to persist into tomorrow as well.”

Neil said that as a cold front sweeps through the region, he expects a few thunderstorms to kick into gear.

As it stands now, thunderstorms and showers are expected to reach the region by the afternoon hours.

“So the rest of the rest of the morning should be should be pretty good,” said Neil.

“But as we start getting to the afternoon hours, start to see a few sprinkles of rain there and then some more persistent stuff as we get into the late afternoon early evening.”