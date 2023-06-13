'Paws head to Edmonton after taking two of three from defending WCL champs

Photo: Alex Beckett/Kamloops NorthPaws

The Kamloops NorthPaws are in the City of Champions for a three-game series starting Tuesday night against the Edmonton Riverhawks.

The ‘Paws (2-7) are coming off a series win over the defending-WCL champion Corvallis Knights (6-3), in which they took two of three on McArthur Island.

Kamloops shut out Corvallis 1-0 on Friday and 2-0 on Sunday before falling 9-0 in the second half of a Sunday double-header.

The NorthPaws only recorded five hits in the Corvallis series but it was enough for two wins. Manager Keith Francis said the club's pitching was “outstanding” but the offence needs to improve.

“We have some issues at the plate which we have to get worked out,” he said. “I don’t have a magical answer. We have to start hitting the ball. We can’t win games with five hits over a weekend.”

Kamloops pitcher Griffin Almond, who went six innings Friday in the ‘Paws 1-0 win over Corvallis, was named the WCL pitcher of the week on Monday.

Tuesday night’s game in Edmonton will be the Riverhawks (2-7) home opener.

The NorthPaws will return home in time for the weekend, opening a three-game set against the Port Angelis Lefties (2-7) on Friday at Norbrock Stadium.