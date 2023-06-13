Fire destroys cab of garbage truck in North Kamloops parking lot

Photo: Tim Petruk This Super Save garbage truck caught fire on Tuesday morning near the Holiday Inn on Tranquille Road.

No one was injured after a fire in a garbage truck sent a cloud of black smoke into the North Kamloops sky on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a report of a fire in the Holiday Inn parking lot near the corner of Renfrew Lane and Willow Street just after 7 a.m.

The Super Save garbage truck operator told Castanet Kamloops she saw fire behind her and jumped out before the entire cab went up in flames.

“The flames shot up and I just jumped out,” she said.

“I threw my bag out and I jumped out.”

Another Super Save worker said the fire likely started in the truck’s hydraulic system.