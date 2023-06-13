Localized flooding on city roadways after heavy dump of rain Saturday

Photo: Colin Dacre

Kamloops saw reports of localized flooding after a storm blew through the city on Saturday, dousing roadways with more than six millimetres of rainfall.

Greg Wightman, Utility Services Manager for the city, said that the significant amount of rainfall in a short period of time had crews responding to a variety of calls.

“Mostly some storm manholes that had popped off due to the surge in the system, and then just puddles on streets and what have you with the storm system being a little bit over capacity,” he said.

“We didn't have any reports of property damage or flooding in homes, but definitely a lot of areas that had water sitting in them.”

Wightman said that thankfully the city avoided any substantial damage, with only small amounts of flooding and pooling on roads.

“A lot of overland flooding, as we call it, the water that's running on surfaces, whether that be roadways or naturalized areas,” he said.

“And a little bit of situations where we saw our storm system getting overwhelmed, and that's where the manholes will start to pop off of the mains.”

Wightman said some reports may take a while to come in, with some coming in weeks after the event.

Wightman said that thankfully reports of localized flooding on Saturday were quite mild.

“Typically, we'll be sending out trucks that are capable of sucking up some of the puddles that are on the roadways, just to make sure that they're safe and passable for traffic," he said.

“But if we saw things like landslides or slope failures caused by the rain, then we have a whole different response that will be happening. But this past weekend, it was just a lot of puddles.”

Wightman said the city prioritizes reports that indicate safety and property damage concerns, although there are only so many resources to go around.

“So we work our way through the calls as they come in,” said Wightman.

“But there's only so much you can do in a situation like that when you got that much rain coming down in a short period of time.”

Wightman said that any concerns with utility systems, such as storm drainage, can be directed to the City’s Civic Operations department.

Another storm is expected to hit Kamloops on Tuesday. According to Environment Canada, the system has the potential to dump five to 10 millimetres of rain on the city.