Kamloops firefighters save duckling that fell into Columbia Street storm drain

Photo: Kamloops Fire Rescue
The duckling saved by the Kamloops Fire Rescue firefighters last week.
Kamloops firefighters saved a fluffy life after a call about ducklings trapped in a storm drain on Columbia Street.
Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called last week after baby ducks got stuck in a storm drain near Sixth Avenue and Columbia Street, according to a KFR social media post.
Firefighters were able to get the grate open and rescue one duckling. The second duckling could not be found.
"Hopefully if there was a second one, it had already managed to find a way out and had reunited with Mama Duck," the post said.
A veterinarian happened to be on scene and they were able to take the duckling to safety.
The baby duck is believed to be rehabbing at the B.C. Wildlife Park.