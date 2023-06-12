216334
Kamloops firefighters save duckling that fell into Columbia Street storm drain

Kamloops firefighters saved a fluffy life after a call about ducklings trapped in a storm drain on Columbia Street.

Kamloops Fire Rescue crews were called last week after baby ducks got stuck in a storm drain near Sixth Avenue and Columbia Street, according to a KFR social media post.

Firefighters were able to get the grate open and rescue one duckling. The second duckling could not be found.

"Hopefully if there was a second one, it had already managed to find a way out and had reunited with Mama Duck," the post said.

A veterinarian happened to be on scene and they were able to take the duckling to safety.

The baby duck is believed to be rehabbing at the B.C. Wildlife Park.

