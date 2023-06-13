Jury returns guilty verdicts for man who sexually assaulted child

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 2:55 p.m.

It took jurors less than a day of deliberations to find a Kamloops-area man guilty of sexually assaulting a young family friend over a period of years.

Jurors returned with guilty verdicts on all counts at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday after beginning their deliberations late Monday afternoon.

Lawyers will return to court on Monday afternoon to set a date for a sentencing hearing.

The accused, who cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban in place to protect the identity of the victim, remains free on bail.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

A Kamloops jury is now deliberating the fate of a man accused of sexually assaulting a young family friend over a period of years.

The 28-year-old man cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the young complainant. He stood trial on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference of a person under 16 and invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2016 and 2019, when the complainant was between nine and 11.

The name of the rural Kamloops-area community in which the offences took place is also covered by the publication ban.

The week-long trial heard from three witnesses — the complainant, the accused’s ex-wife and the accused himself.

The complainant, who is now 15, testified about repeated incidents of sexual touching.

The man’s ex-wife testified about coming home one day to find her husband and the complainant behind a locked door. Court heard the accused later sent her a text message reading, “I did those things — why, I’m not so sure. I am sorry.”

In his testimony, the accused denied ever sexually touching the complainant. He said the text message above was not in reference to the alleged offences.

Closing arguments were made in BC Supreme Court on Monday morning and jurors began their deliberations late Monday afternoon.