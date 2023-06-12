Two more panelists added to community safety forum featuring polarizing activist

Photo: Aaron Gunn Aaron Gunn, YouTube creator and political activist, is coming to Kamloops to discuss safety within Kamloops at a forum organized by former city councillor Denis Walsh.

Two more panelists have been added to a community safety forum next week organized by a former city councillor and headlined by a polarizing filmmaker and activist.

Last week, former councillor Denis Walsh unveiled plans for a June 21 community safety forum featuring Aaron Gunn, a popular YouTuber whose videos have garnered millions of views.

Walsh on Monday announced Gunn would be joined on the panel by Renee Stein, executive director of Out of the Cold, and Chris Dornan, a youth worker.

“The three panelists will provide a broad basis for public discussion,” Walsh said in a news release.

“We hope to have representatives from the business, seniors and Indigenous communities in future as we continue to build public engagement on this issue. We believe that the upcoming evening will provide a good foundation for productive community discussions.”

Walsh previously said he hopes to facilitate a moderated discussion about crime reduction and addiction recovery.

Walsh said the event will begin with a screening of a clip of one of Gunn’s films, followed by panelist presentations. The floor will then open to questions.

“We want to give the public as much opportunity to have their say as possible,” Walsh said. “If we all come together, we can craft solutions for our community.”

Gunn is a YouTube creator and filmmaker who produced the popular series Politics Explained and directed Canada is Dying and Vancouver is Dying, which garnered more than 3 million views.

Walsh told Castanet Kamloops the forum is a "nonpartisan" event. He said he believes Gunn brings expertise about “this kind of breakdown and social disorder.”

Gunn is a polarizing figure to many in B.C. He was kicked out of the former BC Liberal Party's leadership race in 2021 due to comments "inconsistent" with the party's beliefs.

Gunn was criticized at the time as an "alt-right" activist — a label he took issue with. In 2021, a Vancouver Is Awesome opinion piece quoted him as saying he is pro common-sense rather than alt-right.

The event will get underway at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, at the Clocktower Theatre at Thompson Rivers University.