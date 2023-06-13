Tk'emlups wants to build long-promised $12.5M healing centre along South Thompson

Photo: Tk'emlups te Secemepmc The renderings of the proposed healing centre, and the area in which is will be built.

A long-promised $12.5-million Tk'emlups healing centre could be built along the South Thompson River near Sun Rivers, according to a report going to the Thompson-Nicola Regional District board of directors later this week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Tk’emlups te Secwepemc in October of 2021 to honour the discovery months earlier of probably burial grounds outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. After the visit, Trudeau confirmed that the federal government would offer support establishing facilities including a healing centre, a museum and an elders' lodge.

On March 22, Patty Hadju, federal minister of Indigenous services, confirmed Ottawa would provide $12.5 million to the First Nations Health Authority as a contribution to the healing centre.

On Monday, a report was released that sheds new light on the proposed details of the healing centre. The report will go to the TNRD board of directors on Thursday.

The proposal outlines where the property will be located, what will be included and who will be using the facilities.

The property would be on Miner Road, which is seven kilometres east of Sun Rivers on Shuswap Road. The property is 26 acres, bordering the TteS Reserve as well as the South Thompson River.

This area was previously part of Harper Ranch, but it was bought by the Tk'emlups band in 1999. It is now being used as the Spiyu7ullucw Ranch, which is owned and operated by the band and Indigena Capital.

While the property is not currently a part of the reserve, the band is working toward having it added — a process that is expected to take years. In the meantime, the band will require approval from the TNRD to build on the site.

According to the report, the land was chosen because of its proximity to the water, its serenity and its scenery.

The healing centre is meant to help with personal trauma stemming from the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

In the proposal the definition of healing is “reclaiming language and culture and having the safe space to engage in healing practices in the four domains: Spiritual, Mental, Emotional and Physical.”

The primary use of the land is to build a healing centre, but the band also plans to develop multiple four-plex housing units for Tk'emlups elders, an elders' lodge, community gardens, traditional medicine crops and other agricultural uses.