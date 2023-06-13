City, BC Transit looking to bolster Kamloops bus service

Photo: Castanet Staff

BC Transit and the City of Kamloops are looking to expand transit services across the Tournament Capital, making routes more reliable and efficient for riders.

Jacob Burnley, transportation planner for the city, said Route 18 — which goes from Lansdowne to Mount Paul Way — is one of the first items on the list of priorities.

“Adding weekends and evening service there. We hear quite a bit from the public and from ridership about expanding that service,” he said.

“It's our lowest performing route in terms of the number of riders that are boarding the service, but it's it's definitely a candidate for expansion.”

Burnley said BC Transit and the city are also looking to increase the frequency of transit on Route 3, from Lansdowne to Westsyde, to meet higher demand.

“There's an increased number of students and families out in Westsyde — trying to meet that demand," he said.

"And so increasing the frequency of service out to Westsyde is important."

An additional priority includes optimizing the routing of Route 4, which runs from Thompson Rivers University to Aberdeen.

“It's a quite circuitous route, lots of lots of turns and whatnot, and it's not the most direct service," Burnley said.

"So trying to improve the reliability of the Route 4 is a priority for this upcoming year."

A BC Transit spokesperson said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, funding from the province hasn’t been provided for service expansions in recent years.

Burnley said that routes 3, 4 and 18 were up for expansion last year, but provincial funding fell through and the projects were deferred.

“We operate under under a cost-share model, so the city pays a portion and then BC Transit and the province pay a portion of transit in the city,” said Burnley.

“So in that way the city gets a discount, but we also are subject to provincial budget announcements.”

Burnley said the city is looking to also expand hours of handyDART services.

Burnley said future items up for expansion over the next two to three years will include increased frequency for Route 5 (Pineview), Route 16 (Dallas) and Route 17 (Juniper Ridge).

The latest transit service expansions to the city were back in January 2022, when routes 1, 7 and 9 received increased frequency during peak times to every 15 minutes.

The city is also looking to increase its on-time performance.

In 2021-22, 59.2 per cent of services were on-time, below the city’s post-COVID target of 73 per cent across the transit system.

“A lot of that is a mixture of things as well. But, obviously there's a number of projects going on around the city that has impacts on on transit routes and transit performance,” said Burnley.

“We're seeing an improvement in on-time performance and in service delivery over the last couple of months, which is positive.”

Burnley said that the city’s low on-time performance is partly due to a decrease in service delivery, which he city has been addressing by training new drivers.

Service delivery has seen an increase from a low of 94 per cent to 98 per cent by the end of 2022, which Burnley says is comparable to other transit systems in the province.

Burnley said the city’s priorities aren't set in stone and can change depending on feedback from riders.

“So if all of a sudden we start hearing from riders that in fact a certain route is really seeing that demand and might need to be prioritized ahead of some others, we can make those adjustments,” he said.

Burnley said all comments and requests for service are recorded and reviewed on a monthly basis.