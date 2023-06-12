Meet and greet Tuesday with filmmaker for anyone who wants to work in movies

Photo: Javier Badillo Javier Badillo (right), director, on the set of Lupe Q and the Galactic Earthworms.

The Thompson-Nicola Film Commission is hosting a meet and greet that will give local residents the opportunity to take part in a movie that will be filmed in Kamloops in August.

The commission is welcoming back director Javier Badillo, who filmed his first feature film, Roads of Ithriyah in the Tournament Captial.

His most recent movie is called Lupe Q and the Galactic Earthworms, and is described as a "latinx sci-fi punk-rock horror-comedy," according to a social media post from Badillo.

Badillo is planning to film his next feature in the Thompson-Nicola region in the August.

At the event, Badillo is expected to talk about hiring local staff for the film, and he will discuss the movie and answer questions.

The meet and greet Tuesday will be at 7 p.m. at the YKA Film Office, 755B Tranquille Road.

“We have been working with Javier since February, identifying potential locations that could work for this incredibly fun script,” Terri Hadwin, TNFC commissioner, said in a press release.

“I am very happy to be able to finally have Javier back in our area, and looking forward to — being able to give TNRD residents the opportunity to meet with him in advance of his casting and hiring of crew.”