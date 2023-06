Photo: CTV News

Bryan Adams has added a Kamloops stop to his ongoing world tour.

The Summer of ’69 rocker’s So Happy It Hurts tour will visit Sandman Centre on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Adams’ latest album, which goes by the same name as the tour, was released last year.

The tour stopped last November in Kelowna.

On Monday morning, Live Nation announced fall dates in Kamloops, Victoria, Penticton, Prince George, Grande Prairie, Red Deer and Medicine Hat.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday.