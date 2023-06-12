TRU to host NCAA opponent Boise State in summer exhibition game

Photo: Thompson Rivers University Wolfpack

An NCAA Div. I basketball team will visit the Tournament Capital Centre this summer to take on the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack.

The Boise State Broncos men's team will be traveling to Kamloops in August for a date with the 'Pack.

The Broncos play in the Mountain West Conference, where they placed second last season and qualified as a No. 10 seed for the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

TRU is hoping to use the game to help launch them into their 2023-24 season. Last year, the Wolfpack just missed the Canada West postseason, and they hope to make it this year.

"We are really excited for the opportunity to host Boise State and to be able to bring an NCAA Div. I program to Kamloops," WolfPack head coach Chad Jacobson said in a press release.

"This not only is a great opportunity for our team to be able to come together in the summer to train and gain valuable game experience against a high-level opponent, but also a chance for the basketball community to come together and support WolfPack basketball."

This will be the first official game for Jacobson after taking over for longtime coach Scott Clark.

The game will be on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Tournament Capital Centre, and tickets are available to purchase now.