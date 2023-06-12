Man saves home from backyard blaze with fire extinguishers before firefighters arrive

Photo: Derek Molter

A Kamloops man battled a backyard fire in Brock on Friday, using three fire extinguishers to beat the blaze before firefighters arrived.

Michael Adolph said he was leaving to run some errands when he spotted smoke coming from a nearby house.

“I spotted a billow of smoke, so I turned around to go look and by the time I got back, the smoke had turned into a wall of fire that was about three feet above the fence,” Adolph said.

The fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday in the 1900-block of Tranquille Road.

Adolph quickly called 911 and grabbed one of the fire extinguishers that he keeps in the back of his truck to try and abate the flames before the fire department arrived.

“So I grabbed one, knocked it down and climbed back over the fence to get my other two,” Adolph said.

“It was about a six-foot fence. Not bad for someone who's almost 50.”

Despite scaling the fence multiple times, Adolph said the adrenaline kept him moving.

"I was actually still pretty adrenaline rushed — just trying to get over the fence and get the fire knocked down before it got out of hand," said Adolph.

Adolph said that the fire was between two condos along a fence and was beginning to burn the paneling on one of the houses by the time he reached it.

“I wasn't sure if someone was inside,” said Adolph.

“Nobody was stepping up to go try and put it out, just busy screaming and trying to take pictures of it,” said Adolph.

Adolph said that the fire was about “90 percent out” by the time firefighters arrived to finish the job with hoses.

Adolph said he left the scene once he confirmed that the firefighters didn't need any information from him.

He said that he wasn’t aware of what caused the fire.

“It was just fortuitous timing and being in the right place at the right time,” said Adolph.