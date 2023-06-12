Rain, clouds forecast to replace sunny skies as temperatures drop off

Madison Erhardt

Kamloops is expected to see more showers over the coming week, according to Environment Canada.

Rain and overcast skies are anticipated to replace the hot weather in the region as temperatures cool off.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week, peaking at a high of 31 C — about 7 C above seasonal averages. Clear skies will continue into the night as temperatures hit a low of 17 C.

Tuesday will see a high of 28 C with periods of rain over the course of the day. Tuesday night will see showers with a low 15 C.

Wednesday is predicted to have a mix of sun and cloud, with a daytime high of 24 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers. Wednesday night will see clear skies returning as temperatures dip as low as 11 C.

Thursday will see periods of both sunny and overcast skies, with a high of 25 C during the day. Cloudy periods are predicted Thursday night as temperatures reach a low of 15 C.

Friday will hit a high of 23 C with a mix of sun and cloud. Friday night will see a low of 14 C as cloudy periods continue into the night.

Periods of sun and cloud are forecast to continue into the weekend.