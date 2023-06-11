Two wildfires in North Thompson Valley sparked on Saturday

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is attending two spot sized wildfires sparked on Saturday in the North Thompson Valley.

The first, west of Barriere along the Gorman Lake Forest Service Road, was discovered Saturday after 7 p.m. and remains listed as out of control.

A second fire in the hills above Westsyde that was sparked Saturday evening is currently being held. This means it's not expected to spread beyond its predetermined boundaries.

Both fires remain spot-sized.

The BCWS said that the region experienced lightning yesterday, but the cause of the fires has not yet been determined.

UPDATE: 6:10 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has now classified the small fire burning in the hills above Westsyde as "held," which means it's not likely to spread beyond its predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

The fire, near Long Lake Road, appears to have remained spot sized, according to the BCWS online map.

ORIGINAL: 7:10 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new blaze Saturday in the hills above Westsyde.

The Long Lake Road fire was discovered at about 3:45 p.m. in the Lac du Bois area, according to the BCWS, approximately the same time a thunderstorm blew through the Kamloops area.

There is no estimate on the size of the fire and BCWS said the cause is under investigation.