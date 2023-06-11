New wildfire Saturday in Lac du Bois area is already 'held'

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 6:10 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has now classified the small fire burning in the hills above Westsyde as "held," which means it's not likely to spread beyond its predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

The fire, near Long Lake Road, appears to have remained spot sized, according to the BCWS online map.

ORIGINAL: 7:10 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new blaze Saturday in the hills above Westsyde.

The Long Lake Road fire was discovered at about 3:45 p.m. in the Lac du Bois area, according to the BCWS, approximately the same time a thunderstorm blew through the Kamloops area.

There is no estimate on the size of the fire and BCWS said the cause is under investigation.