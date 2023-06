Photo: Castanet

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a new blaze Saturday in the hills above Westsyde.

The Long Lake Road fire was discovered at about 3:45 p.m. in the Lac du Bois area, according to the BCWS, approximately the same time a thunderstorm blew through the Kamloops area.

There is no estimate on the size of the fire and BCWS said the cause is under investigation.