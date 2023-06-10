Squilax-Anglemont road cleared after accident forced closure

Photo: Google Maps

UPDATE: 7:26 p.m.

The car crash at Squilax-Anglemount Road that was blocking traffic in both directions has now been cleared.

Traffic is now flowing smoothly in both directions between Holding and Eva Road.

UPDATE: 5:55 p.m.

The vehicle incident on Squilax-Anglemount Road in Chase is still ongoing but DriveBC says the road has now been updated to single-lane alternating traffic.

A detour is still not available and traffic delays are expected in the area.

ORIGINAL: 4:20 p.m.

DriveBC says a vehicle incident has closed Squilax-Anglemont Road at Adams Creek Bridge in Chase.

According to DriveBC, both directions of traffic have been impacted with no detour currently available.

DriveBC is expected to give an update at approximately 5 p.m.

Expect delays in the area.